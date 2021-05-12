Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 10, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 10, 2021:

  • Sessions, Jason Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Davis, Rachel Ann – Theft and Bail Jumping
  • Howell, Russell Leo – Assault/Family Violence
  • Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Treece, Christopher Ryan – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction
  • Rao, Robert Louis Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Edwards, Rickey Tyrone Sr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Bundick, Darren Herschel – Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Burch, Nicholas Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hannah, Oscar Rene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Marijuana
  • Rumley, Amanda Grace – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Stevens, Marlon Jacolby – Assault/Family Violence
  • Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
