Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 10, 2021:
- Sessions, Jason Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Davis, Rachel Ann – Theft and Bail Jumping
- Howell, Russell Leo – Assault/Family Violence
- Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Treece, Christopher Ryan – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction
- Rao, Robert Louis Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Edwards, Rickey Tyrone Sr. – Assault/Family Violence
- Bundick, Darren Herschel – Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Burch, Nicholas Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hannah, Oscar Rene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Marijuana
- Rumley, Amanda Grace – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Stevens, Marlon Jacolby – Assault/Family Violence
- Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security