Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 10, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 10, 2021:

Sessions, Jason Ray – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Davis, Rachel Ann – Theft and Bail Jumping

Howell, Russell Leo – Assault/Family Violence

Ward, Gerald Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Treece, Christopher Ryan – Evading Arrest or Detention with previous conviction

Rao, Robert Louis Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Edwards, Rickey Tyrone Sr. – Assault/Family Violence

Bundick, Darren Herschel – Evading Arrest or Detention, Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Burch, Nicholas Ryan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hannah, Oscar Rene – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility and Possession of Marijuana

Rumley, Amanda Grace – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stevens, Marlon Jacolby – Assault/Family Violence

Garrett, Jonathan Dwayne – Revocation of Community Supervision-Burglary of a Habitation and Revocation of Community Supervision-Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

