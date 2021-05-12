Charles “Chuck” Lynn Thompson of Wallisville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2021, at the age of 65. Chuck was born on January 5, 1956, in Houston, Texas, to the late Charles “Dale” and Shirley Thompson.

Chuck joined the Navy (ABF 3 Petty Officer) and was assigned to CV-61 out of San Diego, California. After traveling to many destinations, he loved to share stories about his time in Alaska and Washington as much of this area was untouched by man, “God’s Country” as he referred to it. He worked for Oil Tanking in Houston for nearly 30 years as a pipeline supervisor and consultant. Later Chuck built custom homes alongside his beautiful bride Cindy. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, woodworking, and gardening.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Dale; mother, Shirley; and brother, Gene.

He is survived by his loving wife Cindy Copeland Thompson; his children Lora Patterson and husband Loyd, Zack Thompson and wife Brianna and LeAnn Osbourne; his grandchildren, Olivia, Baze, Laken, and Cove; his siblings Jet Thompson and wife Michelle, Vicci Brown and fiancé Larry, Terry Thompson, and Tammy Barth and husband David; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving friends and relatives.

A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2pm located at 12450 Eagle Pointe Drive, Mont Belvieu, TX 77523, “The Pavilion” 281-385-6668.

