Jonathan Patrick Mullican, 51, of Porter, Texas passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born on Friday, October 17, 1969 in Houston, Texas. Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, James Harvey Mullican, and brother, Timothy Bryan Millican. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Margie (Bailey) Mullican; children, Everette, Makaelynn, Blake, Ashlynn; granddaughter, Rosalie Grey Mullican; mother, Mary (Moore) Mullican; brother, Jimmy Wayne Mullican; sister, Kerry Lynn Goolsby; nephew, Zachary Goolsby; niece, Gracie Mullican; great nephew, Travis Goolsby; great niece, Rylea Goolsby; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jonathan will be held at Porter Apostolic Pentecostal Church on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:30 to 11:00 AM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment is at East River Cemetery

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jonathan Patrick Mullican, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

