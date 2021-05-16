Brenda Lee Meatte, age 62 of Splendora, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. She was born December 5, 1958 in Houston, Texas to parents Bertie and Lester Mott who preceded her in death along with her husband, Benny Meatte.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Shannon Meatte, Shawn Allen Meatte and wife Maeghan Nicole Meatte; sisters, Linda Thomas, Pam Morgan, and Sarah Gilmore; grandchildren, Landon Scott Meatte and Azlynn Paige Meatte; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Splendora, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

