Carlton Mitchell, age 86 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born October 21, 1934 in Clinton, Mississippi to parents William Little and Mary Trotter who preceded him in death along with his son, Anthony Wayne Mitchell; brother, Calvin Mitchell; sister, Nita Brooks; grandson, Brent Michael Mitchell; and great-grandson, Johnny Hodum.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Barbara Mitchell; sons, John Michael Mitchell and wife Linda, Brent Alan Mitchell and wife Becky; daughter, Patricia Lynn Mitchell; step children, Bubba Hardin, Dennis Hardin, Cassie Halbrook, Martin Fulcher, Marie King, Deanna Darr, and Dianna Fulcher; grandchildren, Angie Mitchell, Christie Mitchell, Daniel Mitchell, Dawn Tipton, Amanda Quibodeaux, Danny Duran, Brandon Mitchell, Brandi Mitchell, Brittani Mitchell, Scotty Mitchell, Joe Lopez, Vincent Lopez, Marisa Lopez, and Michael Ireland; along with 18 great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

