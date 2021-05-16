Sibyl Bernice Turner Frazier, 88, formerly of Cleveland passed away May 12, 2021 at her residence in Uvalde, Texas.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Bernice was born February 21, 1933 in Fostoria, Texas to parents Webster “Judge” and Jessie Lee Turner. Bernice attended school in Cleveland where she lived most of her life. She worked as a nurse until she retired to take care of her mother. Bernice was a long time member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, solving puzzles, and traveling with her husband and friends.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis W. Frazier; her parents; her brother, Norman Ray Turner; her daughters Frieda Elaine Sprayberry and Charlene Sprayberry; and her grandson, Benjamin C. A. Sprayberry.

Bernice is survived by her son, Clifford W. Sprayberry and wife Birgit of Boerne, Texas; her daughter, Christine Stichler and husband George of Knippa, Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her close friend Betty Bevil of Liberty, Texas and other numerous friends and relatives.

