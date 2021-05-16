Daniel Parnell, age 74 of Splendora, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born March 27, 1947 in Warren, Arkansas to parents Floy and Sammie Eloise Harris Parnell who preceded him in death along with his brother, James Lewis Parnell.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Neta Parnell; daughters, Cynthia Hijosh, Lisa Lucy and husband Jason; sisters, Barbara Quinn, Linda Seeger, Judy Parnell and Joyce Parnell; grandchildren, Josh Bell, Taylor Smith, Tyler Smith and Dayle Lucy; great-grandchildren, Baylee Patterson, Trynitee Yanora, Noah Patterson and Hayden Patterson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

