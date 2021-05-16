Margie Rodriguez Jordan, 81, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021. She was born on December 17, 1939 in Dayton, Texas to Tizro and Angelia Regina Rodriguez. Margie was one of nine children. She was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for over 31 years. Margie enjoyed sewing, yard working, and taking care of her children. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, David Jordan; parents, Tizro and Angelia Rodriguez; siblings, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Maria Olige, Martha Jenkins, Manuel Rodriguez, Domingo Rodriguez, Johnnie Wright, Tonie Rodriguez, and Jessie Rodgers.

She is survived by her daughters, Annie Simmons, Theodora Simmons, and Juanita Simmons; grandchildren, Warren Thompson, David Simmons, Jonathan Laday, and William Laday, many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren; her church family; and a host of extended family and friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Earl Wright, Arlie Rodgers, Cheyanne Wright, Muchin, Jonathan Laday, and William Laday.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rev. Revels and her church family at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

