Marlene Belle Elkins, 86, of Batson, TX passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 13, 2021. She was born July 23, 1934, in Detroit, MI to the late Earl George and Esther Helrigle. Mrs. Elkins was a retired secretary and safety deposit assistant for the National Bank of Detroit, in Detroit, MI. Mrs. Elkins was a faithful servant of God who loved her church, First Baptist Church Saratoga, Saratoga, Texas, and her church family. She loved to shop and loved to talk. With her infectious smile and positive outlook on life, she never met a stranger. Her family and friends will also cherish her sense of humor. She loved all the holiday seasons and looked forward to the decorations. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Elkins is preceded in death by her parents; step-parents Helen George and Harry Douglas; husband Gwendel Elkins; daughter, Doris Brown; and brothers, Ed George and Ken George.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Teresa L. Thayer and husband Trevor of Batson, TX; brothers, Marvin George and wife Carol of Michigan, Bob George and wife Sue of Ohio, and Brian George of Ohio; grandchildren, Scott Campbell and wife Sanda of Phoenix, AZ, Jessica Madden and partner Joe Sowden of Phoenix AZ, Samantha Thayer of Batson, TX, and Payton Thayer of Batson, TX; great-grandchildren, Natalie Beck; niece Ashley George; nephews Bob George and wife Bonnie, Kevin George, Robby George, and wife Mallory; great-niece Kristin George, great-nephews David George, Brooks George, other loving relatives, and host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 4:00 P.M until 6:00 P.M at Faith & Family Chapel. A service of remembrance will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at JW Call Funeral Home in Pikeville, KY. Interment to follow at Blankenship Cemetery.

Honoring Mrs. Elkins as pallbearers will be Trevor Thayer, Payton Thayer, Joe Sowden, Brian George, and Robbie George.

