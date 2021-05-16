Betty Ann Lee, 77, of Cleveland, Texas went to her Heavenly home on Monday, May 10, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, October 20, 1943 in Jacksonville, Mississippi to Mr. Garrett and Annabell Clopton, both of whom have preceded her in death. Betty was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald, Jimmy, and Billy Garrett. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Wayne Aubrey Lee, Charlotte Clement; grandchildren, Heather Powell, Steven Baker, Chad Powell; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

Plant a tree in memory of Betty by clicking here.

To send flowers to Betty’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

