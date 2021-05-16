Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 13, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2021:

Grimet, Chris Howard – Failure to Appear

Holloman, Harley David – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Frazier, Christopher Flint – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security and Driving While License Invalid

Latour, Daniel Wayne Jr. – Assault/Family Violence

Findley, Tyler Matt – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information/Accident Involving Damage

Gaskamp, Danny Lee III – Indecency With a Child/Sexual Conduct

Child, Angelique Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cotton, Brian T. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication

Baker, Demonta Sam – Assault/Family Violence, Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Evading Arrest or Detention

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Culpepper, Justin Wayne – Criminal Trespass of a Habitat/Shelter

Trahan, Kenneth Allen Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Barnhill, Charlie Joe – Displaying Expired License Plate, Criminal Trespass and Failure to Appear

Ogden, Austin David – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft and Criminal Mischief

