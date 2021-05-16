Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 13, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 13, 2021:

  • Grimet, Chris Howard – Failure to Appear
  • Holloman, Harley David – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Frazier, Christopher Flint – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security and Driving While License Invalid
  • Latour, Daniel Wayne Jr. – Assault/Family Violence
  • Findley, Tyler Matt – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Harris County-Failure to Stop and Give Information/Accident Involving Damage
  • Gaskamp, Danny Lee III – Indecency With a Child/Sexual Conduct
  • Child, Angelique Dawn – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cotton, Brian T. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Wheeler, Kelsey Michelle – Public Intoxication
  • Baker, Demonta Sam – Assault/Family Violence, Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Culpepper, Justin Wayne – Criminal Trespass of a Habitat/Shelter
  • Trahan, Kenneth Allen Jr. – Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Barnhill, Charlie Joe – Displaying Expired License Plate, Criminal Trespass and Failure to Appear
  • Ogden, Austin David – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft and Criminal Mischief
