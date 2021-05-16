Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2021:

  • Cox, Jeffrey Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Degiorgi, Stephen Patrick – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
  • Perkins, Carl Edward – Burglary of a Building
  • Craig, Johnny Gene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Gibbs, Floyd Wesley – Indecency With a Child and Hold for TDCJ
  • Holst, Gary Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Leonard, James William Franklin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Koehler, Carolyn Burnette – Revocation of Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
  • Neuman, Lynn Todd – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
