Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2021:

Cox, Jeffrey Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Degiorgi, Stephen Patrick – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Perkins, Carl Edward – Burglary of a Building

Craig, Johnny Gene – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gibbs, Floyd Wesley – Indecency With a Child and Hold for TDCJ

Holst, Gary Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Leonard, James William Franklin – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Koehler, Carolyn Burnette – Revocation of Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated

Neuman, Lynn Todd – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

