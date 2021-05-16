Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 14, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 14, 2021:
- Cox, Jeffrey Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Degiorgi, Stephen Patrick – Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions
- Perkins, Carl Edward – Burglary of a Building
- Craig, Johnny Gene – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Gibbs, Floyd Wesley – Indecency With a Child and Hold for TDCJ
- Holst, Gary Allen – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Leonard, James William Franklin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Koehler, Carolyn Burnette – Revocation of Community Supervision – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Bond Forfeiture-Driving While Intoxicated
- Neuman, Lynn Todd – Assault Causing Bodily Injury