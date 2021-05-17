Cleveland man killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to fatality crash on US 59, 1 mile south of Porter, Texas, around 4:14 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates that a 2007 Jeep Laredo veered off the roadway and struck a light pole while traveling north on US 59.

The driver of the Jeep, 21-year-old Jose Angel Munoz, of Cleveland, Texas, died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no additional information available for release at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

