Historical marker unveiled at Texan Theater in Cleveland

The Texan Theater in Cleveland was recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on Saturday, May 17, a little more than 88 years after it first opened on Jan. 13, 1933.

Located on the 100 block of E. Houston Street in Cleveland and owned today by Clint and Dana Pendleton, the single-screen theater has been a mainstay in the Cleveland community throughout its existence even after multi-screen theaters began popping up and putting older theaters out of business.

The Rio Theater in Dayton and the Park Theater in Liberty are casualties of the change in viewing habits, which was pointed out by Liberty County Historical Commission Chair Linda Jamison at Saturday’s dedication ceremony outside the Texan Theater.

The historic Texan Theater, located at 102 E. Houston St. in Cleveland, was once called the Texas Theater. The theater first opened around 1933 and was owned by John G. Long of Bay City, Texas. Today, it is owned by Clint and Dana Pendleton.

“These little hometown theaters are such great institutions. Unfortunately, the Rio was not saved nor was the Park. The Park is being used by the Liberty Opry today and that is a good thing. We are so thankful we still have this landmark in Cleveland, Texas,” she said.

The historical marker was unveiled by Tommy Dunn and Rebecca Dunn, the children of the former theater owner, the late Cliff Dunn, who died in March 2021 at the age of 88. The Dunn family purchased the theater in 1994 and Cliff was determined to continue operating it as an affordable entertainment venue for families.

Operating the theater was truly a family effort, explained Tommy Dunn.

“Dumb and Dumber was the first show and it was packed. Everyone in the family was working that night and we worked on weekends, too. Thank you all for being here today. There are a few people I want to single out. If it wasn’t for them, this theater would not be here today. Carolyn McWaters and Judge Bob [Steely], when y’all spearheaded the Save the Texas campaign, that was a blessing to our family – particularly our parents,” said Dunn, referring to community effort to raise the $86,000 that was needed to convert the theater for an old reel system to digital projection.

The Save the Texan campaign raised $53,000 through dinners and fundraising events and the rest of the costs were covered by Cliff and Peggy Dunn.

Both Tommy Dunn and Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett recognized the contributions of the theater’s longest-serving employee – Wesley Matlock, who has worked for the Texan Theater since the age of 13. Matlock also has worked for the City of Cleveland for more than two decades.

“Wes, you talk about the man behind the scenes, he was Dad’s right-hand man. He is really the guy who made things happen, particularly in the last two years as Dad’s health failed,” Dunn continued, giving thanks also to Matlock’s wife, Earline, who also works at the theater. “You all have been incredible. Lastly, Clinton [Pendleton], you and your wife, Dana, thank you. I think you understand the significance of this theater and what it means to the community. Thank you for stepping in. I just hope and ask the city to embrace them as they have embraced our family.”

Paul Henry, Brent Reaves and Klint Bush, members of the Liberty County Historical Commission, attended Saturday’s historical marker unveiling at Texan Theater.

Tommy and Donna Dunn, Dana Pendleton, Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett and Clint Pendleton attended Saturday’s unveiling of a historical marker at the Texan Theater in Cleveland. The theater is owned by the Pendletons but was previously owned for many years by the late Cliff Dunn, father of Tommy Dunn.

Left to right are Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, State Rep. Ernest Bailes, Liberty County Historical Commission Chair Linda Jamison and Clint Pendleton, owner of the Texan Theater in Cleveland.

Liberty County Historical Commission Chair Linda Jamison welcomes guests and introduces dignitaries at the unveiling of the Commission’s historical marker at the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday.

Jeff McClain, station manager for KORG Radio in Cleveland, reads the history of the Texan Theater in Cleveland at the unveiling of a historical marker for the theater on Saturday, May 15.

State Rep. Ernest Bailes was among the speakers at the unveiling of a historical marker on Saturday at the Texan Theater in Cleveland.

State Rep. Ernest Bailes (left) presents a State of Texas resolution recognizing the Texan Theater and its long history in Cleveland. The resolution was given to theater owner Clint Pendleton (second from left) as Wesley Matlock and Tommy Dunn join in the recognition. Matlock, an employee for the City of Cleveland, has worked for the Texan Theater for decades and was an employee of the late Cliff Dunn, who owned the theater until recently. Dunn was the father of Tommy Dunn of Cleveland.

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett took a moment during the celebration for the historical marker at the Texan Theater to recognize one of the reasons for its success – theater employee Wesley Matlock, who has worked there since he was a teenager. Matlock also is employed by the City of Cleveland.

Liberty County Historical Commission Chair Linda Jamison presents a certificate of appreciation to Texan Theater owner Clint Pendleton in recognition of the theater being a cornerstone business in the Cleveland community.

Tommy Dunn and Rebecca Dunn, the children of the late Cliff Dunn, were asked to unveil the historical marker outside of the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday. The Dunn family owned the theater for many years before Cliff’s death. The theater is now owned by Clint and Dana Pendleton.

Siblings Tommy and Rebecca Dunn get ready to unveil the historical marker for the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday. Until recently, the theater was owned by their father, the late Cliff Dunn.

Members of the Liberty County Historical Commission and the Cleveland Historical Museum joined Chairman Linda Jamison in celebrating the rich history of the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday, May 15. The Commission is responsible for helping the theater attain a historical marker.

Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, State Rep. Ernest Bailes and Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett visit as they wait for the program to unveil a historical marker outside of the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday.



A few years ago, the Texan Theater was threatened with closure because of changes in the way movies are projected onto screens. At the time, Texan Theater owner, the late Cliff Dunn, then in his 80s, was not able to pay for the equipment needed to digitalize the movie projection system, so a group formed call the Save the Texan committee to do fundraisers to offset the costs. Cleveland Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters and Bob Steely (third and fourth from left) were a big part of that campaign.

The Dunn family – Rebecca Dunn, Nancy Purswell Lowery, Donna Dunn and Tommy Dunn – stand alongside the historical marker outside of the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday. The theater was previously owned by the late Cliff Dunn, father to Rebecca and Tommy, father-in-law to Donna and brother-in-law to Nancy.

Left to right: Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Rev. Carl Williamson with Calvary Baptist Church, Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur and Cleveland Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters.

Local historians Pat Mange, Susan Rice and Linda Jamison helped celebrate the official unveiling of the Liberty County Historical Commission’s marker recognizing the rich history of the Texan Theater in Cleveland on Saturday. Mange is the president of the Cleveland Historical Society while Rice and Jamison are the leadership of the Liberty County Historical Commission.

Liberty County Historical Commission members get a closer look inside the Texan Theater after participating in the unveiling of a historical marker for the theater on Saturday.

See related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

