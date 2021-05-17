Blue Star Moms looking for community support for military care packages

The month of May is Military Appreciation Month. To show appreciation to the men and women who serve in the United States Armed Forces, Blue Star Moms Houston Area is looking to partner with local organizations in its mission of providing care packages to heroes and caring for veterans.

Every year, Blue Star Moms Houston Area provides around 1,200 care packages to military personnel deployed to combat zones. The biggest challenge in these efforts is raised the $20,000 to cover the postage and to collect the various items needed for the care boxes.

Blue Star Moms Houston Area is a group of moms in the Houston area, including Liberty County, who have children serving or who have served in the military. Blue Star Moms Houston Area is part of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit national organization.

Blue Star Moms create care packages for the U.S. Armed Forces serving in combat areas.

The mission of the organization is to support each other and their family members, share educational information to benefit its members and their families, support military personnel through various service activities and support veterans’ organizations, activities and events.

If you want to join Blue Star Moms Houston Area in its efforts to recognize the military personnel who stand for the freedom of America, or interested in a donation to the care package project or would like a Blue Star Mom to come speak to your club or organization, send an email to bsmhoustonarea@gmail.com.

Blue Star Moms show their support for military personnel and their families.

