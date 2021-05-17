Lightning strike causes fire at San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

A lightning strike Monday afternoon caused a fire inside the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office but Sheriff Greg Capers says the fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

According to Capers, the quick action of firefighters restricted the fire so very little damage was caused. However, the phone lines to the sheriff’s office are currently down.

Capers says Easter Phone Company is on site and is working on the phone lines. In the meantime, all calls for aid are being routed through the dispatch centers at the sheriff’s offices in Polk and Liberty counties.

An update will be posted as soon as more information is available.

