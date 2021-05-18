Jerry White Kline, Sr., of Liberty, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on March 26, 1942 in Sylacauga, Alabama, to parents David Harrison Kline and Amy McClendin Kline.

After graduating high school, Jerry enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He proudly served ten years in the USMC. During that time, he did three tours of thirteen months each for a total of thirty-nine months in Vietnam. During this time, he was severely wounded but went back into combat after he was released from the hospital. Jerry was awarded over a dozen medals including a purple heart and bronze star. He was honorably discharged as a Marine Sargent. Jerry was a marine through and through.

Jerry moved to Liberty in 1977 where he met the love of his life, Marsha. They were married in 1979. He worked for the City of Liberty as an electrical lineman until his retirement in 2000. Jerry was a military and history buff – he enjoyed reading, watching documentaries and talking to other veterans. He loved his grandchildren and his precious dog, Chu-la. He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5621 of Liberty where he served on the Honor Guard. Jerry will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother James White Kline. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Marsha; son David Kline and wife Holly of Brierfield, Alabama; son Jerry Kline, Jr., and wife Mitzi of Liberty, Texas; grandchildren Jeremy Kline, Brady Kline, Melanie Kline, Jackson Kline and Maci Jo Kline. In addition, he leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral service with military honors will take place 1 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Allison’s with Pastor Ken Davis of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Worthy Cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry’s honor to the Liberty VFW Post 5621 1520 N. Main St. Liberty, Texas 77575.

