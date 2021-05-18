Jose Angel Munoz, Jr., age 21 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born April 4, 2000, in Cleveland, Texas to parents Jose and Lorena Munoz.

Jose was a life-long resident of Cleveland, and was employed by Home Depot. He loved playing video games. Jose had such a big heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his parents, Jose and Lorena Munoz; grandparents, Jose Angel and Rosa Munoz; sister, Alondra Gomez and Alberto; uncles, Pedro Munoz and Diana, and Mario Munoz and Sol; aunts, Maria Munoz and Jesus, and Elda Aracely and Salvador; cousins, Axel Munoz, Pedro Munoz, Alberto Munoz, Sarai Munoz, and Alexis Munoz; the Sandoval Family; best friends, Gustavo Castillo and Osvaldo Monroy; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, May 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

