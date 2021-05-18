Lawrence (Larry) Winfield Tarrant, 72, of Liberty, Texas went to be with the Lord on May 17th, 2021. Larry was born on September 8, 1948 in Gulfport, Mississippi. When he was two years old, he was adopted by his parents Jack Leroy Tarrant and Eleanor Grona Tarrant.

Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an active father who loved spending time with his children. As a family, they spent the majority of their growing up years in George West, Texas where they have many fond memories together. Larry loved baseball, golf, salt water fishing and working in his yard. His passion for baseball led him to coaching his children’s little league teams. He was an adopted father to many of his children’s friends. Larry was an active member of his community and enjoyed raising his children. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and wife Rosa Tarrant. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Brady Tarrant and wife Cynthia; daughter Bonnie Laviene and husband Londell; daughter Becky Tarrant; grandchildren Kaitlynn Tarrant, Larie Laviene, Leon Laviene, Lendrick Laviene, Samantha Lerma, Aaron Jaco, Amanda Jaco, Abigail Pemberton and Cadence Smith; nephews Eddie and Daniel Senter; niece Christi Taylor and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-2 PM, Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Michael Dorsett of Cornerstone church officiating.

