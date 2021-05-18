Gladys Smith Franklin, 90, of Lubbock, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Lubbock. She was born on July 8, 1930, in Dayton, Texas to the late Jasper and Gussie Blackwell Smith.

Gladys was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She had a sweet soul and always carried a smile on her face. Gladys adored children and people in general; she was someone who never met a stranger. Gladys loved going to church, was an active member of Macedonia Assembly of God in Cleveland, and enjoyed attending Simmons Bottom Assembly of God in Kenefick. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Gladys worked for Tarkington ISD as a cook and custodian, retiring after nineteen years of dedicated service. She was an avid supporter of the district’s sports and activities, by attending games to cheer on the players. Gladys pursued many interests, some of which included her love of floral gardening and crochet. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Aaron, who did no wrong in her eyes.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband Thurman “Wes” Franklin; and her siblings Patsy Eddlemon, Joe Smith, Pearl Vandvar, and Amy Crippins. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughter Margie Hicks of Lubbock; her grandson Aaron Hicks and wife Nicole of Lubbock; her great-grandson Elijah Musquiz; her sisters Charlene Gregory and Norma Hicks; her many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be H.O. Moore, J.R. Shirley, Ben King, Gene Hicks, Jr., Ryland Hicks, Ronnie Parries, and Mike Ebron. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Crippins, and Gene Hicks, Sr.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Aaron Hicks, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

