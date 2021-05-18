Jesse Lee Allen, 48, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021. He was born on Thursday, July 27, 1972 in Gladewater, Texas to Edward Franklin Allen and Karen Ethel Allen. Jesse was preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Lu Allen. Left to cherish his memory is his loving son, Jeremiah Allen; brothers, David Allen, Rodney Allen; nieces, Melissa Allen, Amanda Kuel, Kelly Cambell; nephews, Steven Taylor Allen, TJ Kuel; cousin, Lonnie Robinson and wife Jennifer along with their child Kayden Robinson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

