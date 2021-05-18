John Marlon Decuir, 64, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born on Saturday, November 17, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to John Ferguste Decuir and Joyce Marie (Blum) Decuir, both of whom have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Regina Decuir; children, John Marlon Decuir, Jr., Zachariah Hunter Decuir; brothers, Morgan Harttman, Michael Harttman; sister, Jeniffer Borysiewicz; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

