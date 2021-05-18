Brandon Carlton Whitmire, 35, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born on Monday, July 22, 1985 in Humble, Texas. Within hours Brandon’s loving wife, Christina Whitmire, followed him in death on May 16, 2021. Brandon was preceded in death by grandparents, Tolbert Eugene Whitmire, Glen Pressley and Carolyn Pressley. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Kenneth Whitmire, Sr. and wife Christina, Terri Jo Goodwin and husband Steve; stepchildren, Nicholas, William, Daniel, and Joseph Sharp; brothers, Jason Wisdom and wife Brandy, Kenneth Whitmire, Jr., Zach Goodwin, Ty Goodwin; sister, Leah Goodwin; grandmother, Barbara Whitmire; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Brandon will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Brandon will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Brandon will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery.

