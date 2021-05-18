Kristi LeAnne Tyler, 41, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was called home Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born September 3, 1979, in Liberty, Texas, to Larry Keith Tyler and Rachel Ann Tyler, both of whom preceded her in death. Kristi leaves behind to cherish her memory her very loving fiance Johnny Hymans of West Memphis, AR, along with her loving dog Tito; her son, Ryan Reavis; her siblings Bradley Tyler of Euless, Texas, Amy Adams of Liberty, Texas, and Brent Tyler of Lafayette, Louisiana; her stepmom Vicki Tyler-Overbay of Liberty, Texas, and a host of relatives to include several aunts, uncles and many cousins. Cremation services are under the care of Wilson-Robison Funeral home of England, Arkansas. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

