The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 16, 2021:

Murry, Justin Bryant – Criminal Mischief

Briggs, Kaleh Janell – Hold for San Jacinto County-Theft of Service

Swonke, Austin Blake – Driving While Intoxicated

Walker, Anthony Ray – Public Intoxication

