Barricaded subject in vehicle has traffic stopped on 787 bridge

A standoff between an alleged armed subject is underway at the FM 787 bridge over the Trinity River near Romayor.

On Wednesday morning, the standoff began after the subject, who was heading westbound on FM 787 nearly collided with an eastbound 18-wheeler on the bridge.

The subject is a Harris County Pct. 1 sergeant who allegedly was facing an investigation in Harris County prior to the standoff.

Negotiators with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and LCSO are working to arrange a peaceful surrender.

