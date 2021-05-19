Standoff in Liberty County ends in suicide

Authorities have identified the subject involved in a standoff with Liberty County law enforcement on Wednesday. He is Harris County Pct. 1 Sgt. Robert Johnson.

After an hours-long standoff that began Wednesday morning on the FM 787 bridge over the Trinity River, Johnson reportedly committed suicide while still sitting in his vehicle.

His wife and family have been notified.

According to law enforcement sources in Liberty County, Johnson was the subject of an investigation that originated in Harris County. He reportedly had spent the night at a cabin at the Artesian Retreat near Romayor. He was accompanied by a female who reportedly is a dispatcher for Harris County Pct. 1.

The standoff with law enforcement began as Johnson was leaving the cabin and heading toward Cleveland on FM 787. He was pulled over in a traffic stop and then drove away from the scene, authorities say.

It was at that time he reportedly disregarded the traffic signals on the bridge, as it is down to one lane due to construction, and ventured into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer.

The two vehicles avoided a collision. However, Johnson was being pursued and the standoff began.

Law enforcement negotiators tried to coax Johnson out of the standoff for a couple of hours before it ended tragically.

Bluebonnet News will post updates as they become available.

