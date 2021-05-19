Man killed in single-vehicle accident on FM 1008

A 27-year-old man, Randy Micah Butler Everett, of Conroe, was killed Tuesday morning, May 18, around 11 a.m. in a single-vehicle accident on FM 1008 near Kenefick.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, who heads the Liberty County DPS office, Everett was traveling northbound in a 1999 Toyota Celica when he exited the roadway and struck a row of trees. He was killed upon impact.

During the investigation that followed by Trooper Spencer Shaw, it was determined that the vehicle Everett wrecked was reported as stolen.

Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown responded to the scene to conduct an inquest. Willoughby could not confirm if an autopsy was ordered.

