Maria de los Angeles Lemus de Navarro, 85, of Houston, Texas went to her heavenly home on Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born on Sunday, March 29, 1936 in San Miguel, El Salvador to Raul Lemus and Rosa Emilia (Ramos) Lemus, both of whom have preceded her in death. Maria was also preceded in death by her brothers, Guillermo Lemus and Pablo Lemus.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Jose Candelario Navarro; children, Rosa Candida Flores, Juan de Dios Navarro, Jose Santana Navarro, Jose Ines Navarro, Jose Reynaldo Navarro, Modesto Misael Navarro, Lucia Antonia Navarro; brothers, Antonio Lemus, Jose Dolores Lemus; sisters, Elba Lemus, Irma Lemus; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Maria will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Maria will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Maria will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Neftali Quintana officiating.

