Crepe myrtle project in Dayton to be extended along US 90

The City of Dayton and the Dayton Enhancement Committee are joining forces to establish crepe myrtle trees on US 90 West for several miles. This will be a beautiful introduction to the city for visitors traveling in from the west.

“Many thanks go to The Dayton City Council, Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, City Manger Theo Melancon, Dayton Chief of Police Robert Vine and TxDOT Area Engineer Noel Salac,” said Betty Tankersley with the Dayton Enhancement Committee.

The first project in 2005-2007 (Quality of Life Committee) placed crepe myrtles on US 90 east in the river bottom to the city limits. This project was named The Memorial Mile. In this new project, being called The Memorial Mile, Phase II, trees will be planted in segments.

The first segment will travel east to the Grand Parkway that is currently under construction. Subsequent sections will follow until the trees reach the city limits on the west side. Each section will be sold in increments for a total of about 250 trees.

The trees will be planted in a straight path unlike the serpentine path of the trees that were planted in the river basin. This is being done to keep the trees from encroaching on the roadway and to make it easier to maintain.

Mayor Caroline Wadzeck said the committee is looking at using purple and white trees with other color variations possible based on the availability of trees.

The trees may be purchased as an honorarium or memorial, or a contribution. Each will be sold for $100. Tree-planting will begin in October 2021.

“When this project is complete all the donors will be acknowledged at The Dayton Community Center beside those donors that contributed to the first phase,” Tankersley said. “Thank you in advance for purchasing a Crepe Myrtle as we work together to enrich the experience of travelers, visitors, and Dayton residents alike.”

To place an order, contact Susan Simmons at 713-628-1510. Order forms will soon be available on the City of Dayton’s website, https://www.daytontx.org/, or at City Hall.

Completed forms, along with cash, check or money order payments, may be mailed to Susan Simmons, 1204 N. Main St., Dayton, Texas 77535.

