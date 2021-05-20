Randy Micah Everett, 27, of Dayton, Texas was called home too soon on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 He was born on Saturday, February 5, 1994. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents Randy Everett, Sr. and Triniti Lynn (Butler) Everett; sister, Leigha Marie Butler-Everett; grandmother, Abby Campbell; uncle, Ralph Campbell; aunt, Cristi Taylor; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Randy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

