Fern Ruth Hatcher Grimh 1924-2021. Fern Ruth Hatcher Grimh passed from this life to her eternal home on May 15, 2021. She was the fifth child born to Rev. W.E. Kidson and Jessie Kiem Kidson June 21, 1924, in Louisiana, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Loy E. Kidson; and sisters Dr. Beulah Kidson, Pauline Stanley, and Mardell Magee; husbands, Stephen W. Hatcher, Jr. and James C. Grimh; grandson Nathan Carter and daughter in law Becky Cain Hatcher.

Fern is survived by her two adult children, Kay Ruth Carter and husband Don of Davis, OK, and son Stephen Karl Hatcher and wife Debbie of Daisetta, TX. Also, she is survived by her grandson Shawn Hatcher and wife Nikki; great-granddaughter Sage Hatcher; stepchildren Scott Grimh and wife Gladys and their two daughters, Rachel and Christa and her baby, Ivy; other stepchildren Dennis, Tabi, Shelly, and families in Wisconsin.

Fern graduated from San Jacinto Senior High School in Houston in 1941 and attended the University of Houston a semester, then Central Bible Institute in Springfield, MO during World War II. She married Stephen W. Hatcher, Jr. in 1948 ad the marriage ended with his death in 1984. Later, she married Rev. James C. Grimh who died in 2016.

Her career in the U.S. Postal service began in Daisetta and continued in Hull for 22 years. She attained the position of postmaster the last few years before retirement. At the age of 92, she returned to Daisetta to be near her son, Karl, and Debbie. They took care of her every need with a special love. Of utmost importance to her was her upbringing in the “nurture and admonition of the Lord.”

A graveside service of remembrance will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, TX.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

