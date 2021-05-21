Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 18, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 18, 2021:
- Winn, David Eugene Jr. – Criminal Mischief (no mugshot available)
- Hallam, Anthony Russel – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Bundick, Darren Herschel – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Herron, Arianna Danielle – Disorderly Conduct
- Thomas, Julie Rene – Rider Not Secured by Seatbelt, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid
- Duff, Cody David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Phillips, Joshua Matthew – Revocation of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Jipson, Sharon Lynn – Rider Not Secured by Seatbelt
- Jordan, Christopher Michael – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Latour, Daniel Wayne Jr. – Bond Revocation-Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Possession of a Controlled Substance