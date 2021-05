The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 19, 2021:

Johnson, James Eric – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

Lopez-Delaguila, Javier – Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony (related to 2019 case)

Anderson, Aaron John William – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Donohue, Ryan Blake – Traffic Offenses

Villarreal, Justin James – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Intoxication and Possession of a Controlled Substance

