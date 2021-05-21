Public notice

The Health Center of Southeast Texas (HCSET) –Terrenos Clinic will receive sealed competitive proposals for the construction of a foundation for premanufactured building located at 1680 Road 3549 in Cleveland, Texas. Proposals must be received by 2:00 P.M. (CST) on Friday, June 11th, 2021 at 307 N William Barnett Ave, Cleveland, TX 77327. The proposals will be publicly opened and read aloud at 2:10 P.M. on June 11th at the same location. The proposals will be reviewed by HCSET and McKinley-Golden Associates for completeness and to assure that the proposals meet the specifications noted on the Construction Documents prior to the contract award. Proposals will be graded based on a predetermined grading system equally weighted based on price, contractors experience, and the contractor’s proximity to project.

OWNER: Health Center of Southeast Texas

ENGINEER: Shane K. Wright, Project Engineer, McKinley-Golden Associates, 2110 S. John Reddit Dr. – suite B, Lufkin, TX 75904, 936-875-2320

PROJECT LOCATION:

Health Center of Southeast Texas – Terrenos

1680 Road 3549, Cleveland, Texas 77327

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Provide concrete footings/piers for premanufactured building per plans and specifications.

BID TIME AND DATE: Health Center of Southeast Texas will receive proposals until 2:00pm (CST) on June 11th, 2021. Proposals may be mailed or hand delivered at 307 N William Barnett Ave, Cleveland, TX 77327. Any proposal received late will not be eligible for consideration. Proposal security in the form of a certified check payable to the Owner or acceptable bidder’s bond in amount not less than 5% of the greatest amount bid shall accompany the proposal. Please seal all proposals in duplicate in an envelope with the following information on the face of the envelope:

Name of Bidder (General Contractor)

Health Center of Southeast Texas:

Terrenos Medical Office Building Foundation

Attention: Steven Racciato

All bidders must meet the requirements of the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, which set a federally determined prevailing wage rate, and this rate, as issued by the Texas Department of Rural Affairs will be paid on this project. In addition, the successful bidder must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sex, age or national origin. The Management of the Health Center of Southeast Texas reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any formalities or irregularities and to make the award of the contract to the best interest of the Health Center. By submitting a proposal, each bidder agrees to waive any claim it has, or may have, against the Owner, the Architect/Engineer, and their respective employees, arising out of or in connection with the evaluation, administration, or recommendation of any bid; waiver of any requirements under the Bid Documents; or the Contract Documents; acceptance or rejection of any bids; and award of the contract. No proposals may be withdrawn until the expiration of thirty (30) days from the date proposals are received.

Proposal/Contract Documents and bid tabulation may be obtained by contacting the Architect at 936 875 2320, or swright@mckinleygolden.com. Proposers shall be qualified with the Engineer prior to receiving Proposal Documents. Only official plan holders will receive addendum. Documents will be emailed to contractors in PDF format. Bidders may attend bid opening via zoom meeting by requesting the link from the Engineer.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $796,220.00 with 10 percentage financed with nongovernmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

