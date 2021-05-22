Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2021:

  • Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Jackson, Donlard Jr. – Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Bass, James Monroe – Blue Warrant
  • Rodriguez, Elijah Gabriel – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Tanton, Christopher Morris – Possession of a Controlled Substance
