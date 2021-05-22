Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 20, 2021:
- Henderson, Nevada Caitlyn – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Burglary of a Habitation
- Jackson, Donlard Jr. – Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Bass, James Monroe – Blue Warrant
- Rodriguez, Elijah Gabriel – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Tanton, Christopher Morris – Possession of a Controlled Substance