Weldon Boyd Walker, age 68 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born October 13, 1952 in Houston, Texas to parents Groveton and Edith Groce Walker who preceded him in death along with his grandson.

He will be greatly missed. He was most well known for his generosity to not only his family and friends but strangers too. Weldon was a loving and devoted father and grandfather with his quiet ways and gentle spirit.

Survivors include his sister, Linda Browder; brothers, Buddy Walker and Randy Walker; daughter, Rabeca A. Birdwell and husband John V. Birdwell; sons, Jason Walker and girlfriend Carina Borrego, Matthew Walker, and Nathan Walker; grandchildren, Kyle Kirk, Micah Kirk, Chloe Birdwell, Gavin Walker, Grace Walker, Natalie Walker, and Madison Walker; along with numerous other family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Church services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, May 24, 2021 at Waverly Presbyterian Church, New Waverly, Texas. Interment will follow at County Line Cemetery, Willis, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

