Kenna Sue Taylor, age 53 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born November 8, 1967 in Houston, Texas to parents Kenneth and Mary Deck. She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Alan Taylor; paternal grandparents, Nettie Ardale Richards and William Travis Richards; paternal great-grandmother, Willie Simms; maternal grandparents, Jeff Rowe and Mable Rowe; sister-in-law, Debra Staples; and nephew, Derek Taylor.

Survivors include her parents, Kenneth and Mary Deck; sons, Michael Wade Taylor and wife Hannah, Jacob Alan Taylor and wife Kate; sister, Mary Margaret Vercher; brothers, Kenny Deck and wife Ginger, Michael Deck and wife Robin; granddaughter, Paige; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition. https://coloncancercoalition.org/

