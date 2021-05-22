Gunnar Andrew Payne, age 24 of Coldspring, Texas passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born March 14, 1997 in Cleveland, Texas his parents are Cindy and Derek Payne. He is preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Robert Ellzey; and grandmothers, Wyverne Payne and Geraldine Tatum.

Survivors include his parents, Cindy and Derek Payne; fiancé, Chelsi Lirette; daughter, Ivy Louise Payne; brothers, Aidan Payne and Ethan Payne; along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

