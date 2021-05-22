Julian “Cisco” James Jannise, Jr., 68, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, TX.



He was born on December 19, 1952, in Liberty, TX to Julian Jannise, Sr., and Dolores Deshotels. Cisco was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, TX, where he was well known for his teachings of the faith and RCIA. He enjoyed spending time with his family and telling jokes to his grandchildren.



Cisco is preceded in death by his father, Julian Jannise, Sr.; and mother, Dolores Deshotels.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherry Fay Jannise; daughters, Holly Berry and husband, John, Julie Truesdell and husband, David; son, Michael Jannise, and wife, Destiny; sisters, Barbara Owens, Brenda Jannise, Laura Morris, and Mary Williams; brother, Toby Jannise; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty, TX, with Father Paul Kahan S.V.D. officiating.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Julian Jannise to Immaculate Conception Church 411 Milam Street Liberty, Texas 77575 or charity of choice. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Julian ” Cisco” James Jannise please visit our Tribute Store.

