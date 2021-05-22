Danny D. Turner, 73, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was born on Thursday, January 29, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Edgar Lillard Turner and Norma Palmere (Pearson) Turner, both of whom have preceded him in death. Danny was also preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Allen Turner. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Toni Turner; children, Forrest Dee Turner, Michele Lee Bradley and husband Danny; brother, Harrell Turner; sister, Shirley Turner; multiple extended family members along with numerous treasured friends. Visitation for Danny will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Danny will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Danny will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

