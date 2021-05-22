Theodore “Ted” Weaver, 81, of Splendora, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday May 21, 2021, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

On January 12, 1963, he married Judy Davis in Houston, Texas. Ted enjoyed going to the beach with his family and his precious fur baby “Abby Lou”. He also enjoyed dirt track racing, mowing the lawn, and working on cars. Ted hung up the keys to the wrecker after 45 years in 2005.

He is preceded in death by his parents James T. and Gladys Weaver; brother James C Weaver; sister Mary Scarborough. Survivors include his wife, Judy; son Charles and his wife Rhonda Weaver; daughter Sandi Leachman; grandsons, Jeremy, and Dylan Weaver; great-grandsons, Westyn and Mason Weaver. brother Edgar Weaver; along with numerous nieces, nephews other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ted will be Thursday May 27, 2021 from 12-2 pm with services following at 2 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Donald Knox, officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Theodore “Ted” Weaver, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

