For one family-owned Liberty restaurant, love of cooking is shared by generations

By Ben Stewart, reporting for Bluebonnet News

In a world that seems to be running toward a future of fast food and workers without a passion for their job, locals want nothing more than the traditional family restaurant.

Tammy Crump answered the community eight years ago when she started Generations on the Liberty square. Nowadays, Generations serves Liberty with delicious sandwiches, rich coffee, and decadent desserts. Previously working as a hairdresser, Crump originally intended to open a bookstore with a coffee shop inside but quickly realized this was an opportunity to follow her childhood dream of owning a café with her family.

Crump is the owner and head chef, her daughter Morgan Crump is the house barista, and her mother BB Norris runs the bakery. These three generations are the namesake of the café and the philosophy by which they live.

Generations Coffee and Sandwich Shop is located at 1806 Sam Houston St., Liberty.

When you first open the iconic blue door, the smell of baked goods and coffee makes you feel right at home. Soft colors and rustic decorations make this a comfortable café for a lunch date or a place to meet with friends. WiFi access is available for anyone who needs to do some work outside the house, and the quiet but busy atmosphere can help you stay focused without the distractions.

On top of the cozy atmosphere and friendly people, the food is a must. If you are looking for breakfast, Generations offers the following: breakfast tacos, breakfast croissants, oatmeal, yogurt parfait, cinnamon toast, bagels with cream cheese, avocado bowls, and breakfast bowls. For those looking for excellent sandwiches Generations offers: chicken salad croissants, BLT on croissants, turkey melts, clubs, chicken-bacon-ranch paninis, Montecristo sandwiches and keto chaffle BLTs.

Excellent on their own, but even better paired with a sandwich, anyone looking for a soup or salad can expect the following: soup of the day, pasta salad, chef salad, soup bowl, summer salad trio, chicken salad in a cup, chicken salad in a bowl and specialty soups. For those stopping by for the first time, get the chicken salad croissant. It is the sandwich that started it all.

If you aren’t hungry, Generations also offers a variety of drinks. On top of the staple soft drinks, they provide lemonade, iced tea, and popping pearl drinks. If you need a caffeine boost, the espresso and coffee offered includes brewed coffee, espresso, americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, fraps and chai lattes.

For first timers, the honeybun latte is recommended. It’s a smooth, well balanced coffee that is just the right amount of sweet. If you were born with a sweet tooth, Generations has just the thing for you. Their Bakery offers pecan pie muffins, cookies, pound cakes, desserts in a cup, and even does specialty cakes. First timers need to try the pecan pie muffins. They were the first bakery item for sale and turned out to be Generations #1 best seller. If you ask around, anyone who’s had it before knows just how addicting they can be!

Moving forward there is a bright future ahead for generations. Online ordering is now available and in the near future they hope to start doing events. They can be found online on their website https://www.generationsliberty.com/, on Instagram @generationscoffeeshop, and on Facebook @generationscoffeeshop.

Note: As winner of the holiday lighting contest sponsored by The Health Fix, Bluebonnet News, Meadow Noyer AllState, Precision Lawns and the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the prizes was a feature article in Bluebonnet News.

