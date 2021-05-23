James Alford Casey, age 76 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. He was born September 18, 1944 in Cleveland, Texas to parents James Riley Casey and Essie D. Gilley who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Melba Francis Robertson Casey; sons, James Alford Casey, Jr. and Jeffrey Glenn Casey; brother, Freddie Glenn Casey and wife Judy; grandchildren, Lauren Annette Casey, Ashlee Victoria Casey, Pamela Renee Orn, Blake Alden Casey, Faith Mikeska, Madison Buzek, and Danson Buzek; great-grandson, Connor Ray Orn; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

