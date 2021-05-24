Eva Geraldine Barnes, 82, of Dayton, passed away on May 21, 2021 in Humble. Eva was born July 18, 1938 in Houston to parents Johnny Hand and Ilva Hicks Hand.

Eva had lived in the Dayton Tarkington area most of her life. She was a member of Rural Shade Baptist Church. Eva enjoyed woodworking, sewing, dancing and painting.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Barnes; sons, Donald Lynn Herndon and Alvin Ray Herndon, Sr.; grandchildren, Grace Herndon, Lucas Herndon, Misty Herndon, and Sevyn Herndon and great-grandchild, Shaylah Dame.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Herndon, Jim Barnes and Paula and Cheryl Thompson and James; brother, Gary Hand; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; companion, Jim McGahey; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Eva will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

