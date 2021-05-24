Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 22, 2021:
- Gonzalez, Kevin Yeancarlo – Possession of Marijuana
- Beaver, James Carl – Accident Involving Damage
- Powell, Trevor Lawrence – Possession of Marijuana
- Hargrove, Javion Tyriek – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Easley, Tiffany Renea – Revocation of Probation-Criminal Trespassing, Theft of Property (two counts)
- Gray, Crystal Dawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance