Avyn Bryce Craig, 19, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021. Avyn was born April 18, 2002 in Baytown, Texas to parents Randel and Kristen Craig.

Avyn was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools and played football, tennis and participated in powering lifting. He was a 2020 graduate of Dayton High School. He was a member of Journey Fellowship Church and loved his church family; his youth Pastor was a huge part of his life. Avyn enjoyed hanging out with his family, friends and most of all the “MaccDaddy’s”. He had such a big heart, loving everything and everyone. The world was so much brighter because of him.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Harry McDaniel, Sr. and Lawrence Barker; his grandfather, Randel Craig, Sr. He is survived by his parents, Randy and Kristen Craig of Dayton; his grandparents, Harry and Brenda McDaniel and Dawn Craig; great-grandparents, Dorris Barker and Elsie McDaniel; brothers and sisters, Taylor Craig, Rayna Craig, and Gaven Bennett; his girlfriend, Allie Moore; his bestfriends, the “MaccDaddy’s”; his Uncles, Aunts and Cousins; and numerous other relatives along with many friends.

Visitation for Avyn will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Journey Fellowship Church at the Dayton Community Center. His service will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Journey Fellowship Church with Pastor Howie Howeth and Kaleb Van Kampen. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

