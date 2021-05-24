Ruby Maxine Howard, 76, of Liberty, Texas, passed away at her residence on May 21, 2021. Mrs. Howard was born July 30, 1944, to the late Owen Riley Marshall and Ollie Irene Henry in Hollis, OK. She owned and operated a firecracker stand in Liberty, TX. She loved watching birds, gardening, and crocheting. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Howard is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Howard; sons, David Howard & Joe Howard; daughter, Susan Howard; and sister, Owen Delores Douglas.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Timothy Owen Howard of Liberty, TX; brother, Marshall Brashier of Moss Hill, TX; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. at Faith & Family Chapel in Batson, TX with Reverend Shannon Bowdoin officiating. Interment to follow at French Cemetery in Dayton, TX. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, May 28, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.



Honoring Mrs. Howard as pallbearers will be Timothy Howard, Brandon Howard, Andrew Casey, Jonathan Casey, Dylan Casey, Tracey Simeon, Joshua Howard, and T.J. Simeon. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruby Maxine Howard please visit our Tribute Store.

