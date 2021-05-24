Jana Lynn Jones, 45, of Porter, Texas gained her wings on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born on Monday, March 29, 1976 in Houston, Texas. Jana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Regena Smith, uncle, Jeffrey Smith, aunt, Chery Jo Church. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents David Allen Jones and Bobbie Lou (Smith) Jones; children, Madison Myshel Jones, Jory Hedinger; sister, Wendy Kelly and husband Casey; grandchildren, Carter Jones, Maverick Garrett and Heidi Jones; nieces, Kendall Kelly and Kiley Kelly; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jana will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jana Lynn Jones, please visit our floral store.

