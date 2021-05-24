Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking burglary suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect involved in two burglaries in Porter, Texas.

On May 4, and May 18, 2021, the same suspect burglarized a restaurant called L & H Café located in Porter, Texas. The suspect entered the business through a side door, broke into the cash register, and stole cash and other items from the restaurant.

If anyone has information on these burglaries or the identity of this suspect please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800. To remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward, call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP. Please refer to case #21A136863 or/and 21A152773.

